Analysts will be watching to see if there are any big ag purchases over the three-day holiday weekend. “Corn futures traded lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Today’s big unknowns are will China buy any US ag goods over the long holiday weekend and on Tuesday will the news concerning the coronavirus be negative or positive.”
Corn markets continued to look for good news to drive prices higher. “Corn prices moped on lack of fresh supportive news,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices drew additional pressure from strength in the US$. China bought corn from Ukraine for Pete’s sake. Weakness stemmed from uncertainty about Chines business and big crops in SA.”