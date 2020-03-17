Brazil’s corn crop is expected to be reduced to 98 mln metric tons, down from 100 mmt due to hot/dry weather conditions in southern Brazil. Argentina’s corn crop is expected to be unchanged at 49 mmt, according to Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging.
There has been a lot of chatter regarding reduced demand for corn via the ethanol industry, according to Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain.
“There will be a reduced demand for gasoline. The markets are pricing in sharply reduced demand for gasoline, via ethanol,” he said.