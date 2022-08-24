Corn projections are higher on the Pro Farmer in Indiana, but Nebraska was below last year’s. The tour moves now “to the critically important states of Illinois and Iowa today” before finishing in Minnesota on Thursday, Steve Freed of ADM Investors said this morning.
People are also reading…
A trio of events are pushing corn up this morning. A surprise drop in crop ratings for the weekly update, plus confirmation of the poor crop in South Dakota from the crop tour plus continued concerns with a small European crop helped are all supporting corn prices, The Hightower Report said today.
Stronger markets look to continue as money flow appears to have returned as the market is nervous about a reduced crop, Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging said today.