Corn is getting support from the dryness in South America as the full-season crop in southern Brazil is getting impacted by the dry weather there, said Bryant Sanderson of CHS Heding. The safrinha corn that has yet to be planted in the center part of the country is expected to be seeded in the ideal window as good conditions persist for the soybeans.
U.S. domestic corn use is higher than the USDA estimate, as are corn exports, higher especially in Canada and Mexico, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.