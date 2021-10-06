 Skip to main content
“The corn market traded lower as the harvest ramps up and reports of as expected or better than expected yields,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Losses were limited somewhat from strength in the wheat market. Weekly ethanol production increased 64,000 barrels per day this week to 978,000 barrels per day, while stocks dropped slightly to just below 20.0 mln barrels.”

“Demand will be a feature in the trade moving forward as the harvest moves to its halfway point,” Jack Scoville, Price Futures Group, said. “Trends are mixed to up on the weekly charts and are mixed on the daily charts. Initial yield reports have been mixed, with some lower yields reported due to disease.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

