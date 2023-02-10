People are also reading…
Futures are seeing a slight bump this morning with March looking to claw its way back above the 100/200-day moving averages and December has been on a slight downward trend this week, said Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging. Futures will likely see “uninspired trade” to end the week, Paumen said.
Analyst suggest that committed U.S. corn export is down 41% versus USDA’s estimate of down 20%. So, the final U.S. corn exports may need to be lowered, Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services said today.