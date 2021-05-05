“Most corn contracts made new highs today, with the buying focus shifting to new crop months,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “The December contract cleared the $6 hurdle with ease, making a high today of $6.06 ½. … Ethanol stocks rose 704,000 barrels last week, the first increase in supplies in 6 weeks.”
Analysts were watching corn export information Wednesday.
“There were also rumors that China may have been a big buyers of 1.5-2.5 mmt of U.S. new crop corn,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. The USDA announced Mexico bought 184 mt U.S. 2021-22 corn. There was 147.3 U.S. corn sold to unknown, 45.7 in 20/21 and 101.6 in 21/22.