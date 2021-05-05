 Skip to main content
Corn

Corn

“Most corn contracts made new highs today, with the buying focus shifting to new crop months,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “The December contract cleared the $6 hurdle with ease, making a high today of $6.06 ½. … Ethanol stocks rose 704,000 barrels last week, the first increase in supplies in 6 weeks.”

Analysts were watching corn export information Wednesday.

“There were also rumors that China may have been a big buyers of 1.5-2.5 mmt of U.S. new crop corn,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. The USDA announced Mexico bought 184 mt U.S. 2021-22 corn. There was 147.3 U.S. corn sold to unknown, 45.7 in 20/21 and 101.6 in 21/22.

CropWatch Weekly Update

