Weak demand for biofuels has reportedly caused some producers, such as POET, to suspend corn buying at some locations. “We have temporarily ceased corn purchases at a number of locations and are actively evaluating biofuel production levels to reflect falling gasoline demand,” according to a spokeswoman, Allendale said.
“Until gasoline prices rally, corn is stuck here,” John Payne of Daniels Trading said, referencing the same slowdowns in ethanol.
South American first corn harvest is reportedly at 52% complete right now, a 9% increase from last week, while second corn plantings are at 90%, a 3% increase from last week, Allendale said.