Corn

Private exporters reported 204,000 metric tons of corn for delivery to China for the current marketing year. This sale brings the two-week run…

Corn

Despite the higher start, trends in both the May or December contract are lower, CHS Hedging said. “Ethanol production rates are running below…

Corn

The trend for both May and December corn is lower with corn supplies expected to build in the new season, CHS Hedging said this morning, Patti…

Corn

Global news helped shape corn markets Monday. “The corn market traded lower on talk of rain events for Argentina this week, along with a 60-da…

Corn

May’s contract reached a new high for the month of March, as trade estimates for the Quarterly Grain Stocks report is for a 9.2% decrease from…