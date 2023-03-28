People are also reading…
Corn closed higher yesterday as much improved export demand continued. Demand from China and unknown destinations has greatly increased in the last two weeks. The USDA export sales report was a marketing year high and the third highest sales amount in the last 20 years., according to Jack Scoville of the Price Futures Group.
Moves of more than 4% have been much more common in corn than soybeans surrounding the March Stocks/acreage reports. Nine times since 2000, 4 were higher, with 5 lower. CONAB estimates the second corn plantings have reached 91%, versus the 98% average, according to Mark Soderberg of ADM Investor Services.