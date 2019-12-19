Ethanol is in the news on several fronts. Reuters reported that the Trump administration aims to stick with its current proposal on 2020 biofuel blending requirements, “despite anger in Farm Country that the plan fails to compensate for the administration's expanded use of refinery waivers”, Allendale said.
This week’s ethanol run was 1.7% above last year. “We have now pulled the year to date production rate to 2.9% under last year,” Allendale said.
Beijing is expected to increase purchases of ethanol and its byproducts. “This is what corn traders want to see,” said John Payne of Daniels Trading. At the same time, Brazil is expected to double their corn based ethanol production this year, Lardy said.