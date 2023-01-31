People are also reading…
Monday’s report of 20.8 million bushels of corn inspected for export last week was another week of disappointing movement, said Patti Uhrich of CHS Heding. Brazil continues to offer corn at a cheaper price.
A small corn sale to Japan was announced Monday, but the hope of Chinese post-Lunar New Year demand remains high, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. If daily Chinese bean sales do not dot the morning news wires this week, that optimism will quickly fade.