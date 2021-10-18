 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Corn

Corn

“We’ll get an update on harvest progress after the close today,” said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. “For now, the corn market is trying to find some grounding after a bearish USDA supply and demand report sunk the prices. Weekly export inspections will later this morning will give traders some ideas into last week’s shipments.

China’s corn imports in September were up 226% from last year to 3.53 million metric tons, said Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging. Milo imports were up 14.4% from last year to 650,000 MT and are up 110% year-to-date.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn futures continued to fall today as there wasn’t any support to be found and the fresh fundamentals from yesterday point to an overall big…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

China revised down domestic corn output estimate by 850,000 tons from the previous month to 271 mln tons in 2021-22, according to China Agricu…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

We saw a big improvement in ethanol production in the report from EIA yesterday, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn futures rebounded today, although nothing major changed in the news so the higher markets might be attributed to lows being hit in the ma…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Central Argentina’s corn is roughly 23% planted so far, according to CHS Hedging.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Dec. corn is starting the day lower and “poised for a third consecutive down day,” Total Farm Marketing said early this morning.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

World cash corn prices continue to stay at elevated and in some cases record-high levels. Any U.S. yield drop below 173 bushels per acre in Tu…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Carryover selling pressure from the bearish USDA update plus talk of increased harvest pressure ahead as the Midwest dries out into next week …

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn futures were quiet again overnight within Monday’s narrow trading ranges. December corn continues to churn sideways along 10- and 20-day …

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn markets moved higher on Thursday as traders watched harvest weather. “The corn market was higher as buying continued from yesterday with …

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News