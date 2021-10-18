“We’ll get an update on harvest progress after the close today,” said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. “For now, the corn market is trying to find some grounding after a bearish USDA supply and demand report sunk the prices. Weekly export inspections will later this morning will give traders some ideas into last week’s shipments.
China’s corn imports in September were up 226% from last year to 3.53 million metric tons, said Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging. Milo imports were up 14.4% from last year to 650,000 MT and are up 110% year-to-date.