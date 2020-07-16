Today’s USDA export numbers for corn (1.5 to 2.9 mmt) looked “pretty good”, but mostly due to a sale to China last week, said John Payne of Daniels trading, noting that he would definitely like to see more corn export sales.
Corn (like all row crops) continues to be thrown into a weather market, and so far that weather is supportive for yields, not so much for prices. “Weather continues to be supportive for crop growth, furthering the notion US corn yields are unlikely to be lower than trend line this year,” said Stewart-Peterson.