Corn moved lower on Thursday. “Corn gave up its overnight gains by sliding lower all through the day session,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “Today’s tour results appeared to be better that the past few days, but their meeting will be held later today to calculate the actual averages.”
“Corn futures ended lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “US feeders, crushers and exporters need corn which helps support prices. Pro Farmer lower than last year corn yields so far has also helped futures rally to recent highs. Open Ukraine corn export corridor has some estimating that Ukraine could ship 20-22 mmt of corn.”