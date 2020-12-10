Today’s report lowered world corn carryout numbers after production cuts to Argentina, Europe and Canada. U.S. balance sheets were left unchanged, according to Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said.
Heesch said the lack of changes didn’t allow traders to follow through on higher prices this morning, but “decent demand” is still supporting the market.
The lack of changes “triggered long liquidation,” ADM Investor Services said. There are hopes for record January through May corn exports which could raise prices.
CropWatch Weekly Update
Get the Iowa and Illinois CropWatchers report delivered to your inbox.