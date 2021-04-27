 Skip to main content
Corn

A Reuters report is indicating Asian feed manufacturers are buying wheat from Australia and the Black Sea region for livestock rations, Michaela White of CHS Hedging said.

The corn market “is grossly overbought and carrying record fund length,” William Moore of Price Futures Group said, but any corrections have been limited as traders are afraid to short the market. “What if the acres indeed come in at 91.1 mln, under expectations?” he asked. “Anyone shorting in April would be hurting big time by June/July.”

