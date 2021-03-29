The Energy Information Administration said last Thursday it will expand biofuels data in its monthly report to account for the growth in U.S. production of renewable fuels. Changes in the next report to be released on Wednesday will include expanded coverage of production capacities for biodiesel, fuel alcohol and renewable fuels, the statistical arm of the U.S. Department of Energy said. It will cover data for January. Weekly Export Inspections will be out later this morning.
USDA Secretary Vilsack said on Friday that Mexico plans to ban GMO corn imports for human food products, not livestock feed.