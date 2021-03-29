 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Corn

Corn

The Energy Information Administration said last Thursday it will expand biofuels data in its monthly report to account for the growth in U.S. production of renewable fuels. Changes in the next report to be released on Wednesday will include expanded coverage of production capacities for biodiesel, fuel alcohol and renewable fuels, the statistical arm of the U.S. Department of Energy said. It will cover data for January. Weekly Export Inspections will be out later this morning.

USDA Secretary Vilsack said on Friday that Mexico plans to ban GMO corn imports for human food products, not livestock feed.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn futures traded lower. Weaker commodity prices and a higher dollar may have triggered some month end liquidation, according to ADM Investo…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The recent strength in the dollar and potential for good spring planting weather in the U.S. is keeping a lid on upside price movement in corn…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The corn market has been dealing with resistance this week as traders are expecting higher crop acres in next week’s USDA projections, Total F…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The corn market is drifting as it awaits next week’s USDA acreage report, according to CHS Hedging. Focus continues to be on South America and…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

A Pro Farmer survey estimates corn acreage at 93.4 million, with 88.9 million for beans, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. The soy/corn …

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

There is talk of the U.S. cash basis being strong this year with expectations for the upcoming March corn stocks report being bullish, ADM Inv…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News