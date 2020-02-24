“Season to date exports are near 520 mln bushels vs 982 last year,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Some had hoped the delay in Brazil corn crop and dry weather in Argentina could help US corn export demand. Still pace is well behind last year and overall export demand limits upside in prices.”
“Corn prices traded lower on weakness in the soy complex and wheat markets,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Fears stem from the spread of the coronavirus to more countries than just China. Prices drew additional pressure from ideas of plentiful supplies and slowing demand from the spread of the Chinese virus. Many months have dipped down to new contract lows.”