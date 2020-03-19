Expect higher corn prices today, as there was an overnight rebound in oil prices, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. May’s contract has held above the $3.30 support level, “so far,” she said. “The last time crude oil was living around the $20/barrel, corn prices were wallowing around $2.00-2.50.”
The weekly ethanol report showed production up 3.1% compared to last year, at 1.035 mln barrels per day. “That is still strong and still beating USDA expectations,” Allendale said. “With the enormous drop in crude oil, however, this is not expected to continue.”