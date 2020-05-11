Corn is trading defensively today ahead of the Supply and Demand report tomorrow, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. Worries about an increase of ending stocks are prevalent among traders. “Prices drew additional pressure from weakness in the crude oil market,” she said.
Today marked an “unsuccessful test” of the 21-day moving average, which Stewart-Peterson called disappointing. “Traders are likely closing out positions ahead of tomorrow’s report which may determine the trend in the near term,” they said. “Bottom line, markets move on perception and even though corn is priced below the cost of production the near-term view is that planting is gone fast enough and demand slow that the path of least resistance is still lower.”