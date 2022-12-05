People are also reading…
"Corn futures ended lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “It was risk-off for many markets with Crude, US equities, gold, silver and copper lower and US Dollar higher. Each day there is a different headline on what the US Fed will do concerning interest rates. Last week, There was talk that Fed may reduce the amount of rate hikes in 2023.”
“Funds continue to peel off their long position after futures broke through $6.50 last week,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “Exports are weaker, weather concerns are mostly isolated to Argentina, and basis levels are softening as well. CH/CK is starting to build some carry.”