Corn

“May corn futures met resistance at their 200-day moving average of 6.57 3/4, while new crop settled down 3 3/4 cents,” Kevin Stockard, with C…

Corn

“Export sales for last week were 49.1 mln bushels,” Total Farm Marketing said. “A solid figure but below the four-week average. Year-to-date s…

Corn

“Tuesday brings the next USDA Supply and Demand report, and demand changes will still be a focus of the market,” Total Farm Marketing said. “R…

Corn

Nearby contracts are seeing more pressure than deferred contracts, CHS Hedging said. Open interest was down overall yesterday, with May leadin…

Corn

Corn markets are showing pressure from improving weather, but the weaker dollar is giving strength, CHS Hedging said.