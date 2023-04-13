People are also reading…
“May corn futures fell back in between their 50 and 200 day moving averages, but kept their uptrend intact,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “Weekly export sales were disappointing, but the daily sale announcement makes them look better. Forecasts continue to be favorable for fieldwork this weekend.”
“Favorable weather and weak demand appeared to win out over lower Argentine production estimates and fears the Black Sea Grain Initiative will expire in mid-May,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “The warm/dry conditions across the nation’s midsection will come to a halt over the weekend.”