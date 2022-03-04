Central Brazil’s forecasts are turning drier for the early development of their safrinha corn crop, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. Planting progress is well ahead of recent years due to the drier conditions. The U.S. Plains wheat states are unseasonably warm and mostly dry.
In Argentina, rains over the last few days have improved water reserves for late-planted corn that is entering key growth stages, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. Corn estimates are kept at 51 million tons.