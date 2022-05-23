 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Corn

Despite the arrival of a severe cold front to Brazil this week, only some of the corn-producing regions in Paraná, Mato Grosso do Sul and Minas Gerais were hit by frosts, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. However, according to agents, crops have not been badly damaged. It appears a lack of Ukrainian corn exports, lower South America exports and an increase in EU corn demand suggests 8.00 in July futures is not yet rationing demand.

Trade ideas for U.S. corn planting are running 63% to 66% completed through Sunday. That would still lag the 79% average pace for that date, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing.

