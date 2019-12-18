The IEG Vantage group estimated the 2020 U.S. corn planted acreage at 94.1 million acres. Private estimates for the Argentine corn crop are shrinking, due to untimely dry weather, with some near 48 million metric tons.
Ethanol will be one of the main items on the agenda of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro when he visits India in January, sugar and ethanol industry group Unica said.
“India could have large economic and environmental benefits boosting its ethanol program,” said Evandro Gussi, Unica’s head who will be in India with President Bolsonaro during the visit.