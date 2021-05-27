 Skip to main content
“The corn market had a sharp rally today, following through on yesterday’s reversal off of support,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “Better than expected old crop sales plus a new crop announcement helped fuel the rally. The July contract settled limit higher, while at the close it was synthetically trading $6.68, 3 ½ cents above limit.”

“Corn futures rallied sharply with CN up the daily 40 cent limit,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Overnight prices were higher on talk the market had become oversold and that end users may have been net buyers on Wednesday break especially CZ. US farmer has also been a reluctant seller on the break in futures.”

