The price outlook into May and early June is somewhat positive as there has been no weather premium put into the market yet, and the market might also be close to having fully “priced-in” the collapse in energy prices, The Hightower Report said. However, May corn once again put in a new 10-year low yesterday at $3.01.
“Corn is expected to test the $3 barrier again with a lack of demand for ethanol,” said Jim Wagner of CHS Hedging. Wagner’s outlook for corn is “1 to 3 cents higher on a dead cat bounce.”
On the positive side, China is considering issuing more tariff waivers to boost U.S. corn imports, according to people familiar with the matter, Allendale said. More waivers would come on top of the 2 mln metric tons already granted earlier this year.