“The corn market trades higher on demand optimism and light country movement,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “China is thought to be in the market for several more tonnes of corn than the 7.0 mmt they have already bought. This week’s snow/rain events delay the balance of the corn harvest.”
“December corn posted a new high for the move for the fourth session in a row and technical indicators are extremely overbought,” ADM Investor Services said. “A lower close today might be seen as a negative technical development, especially after the market received more bullish export news.”