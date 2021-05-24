 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Corn

Corn

Corn futures started the overnight session lower and continued to slide to double-digit losses by this morning, Total Farm Marketing said this morning. “Corn prices, arguably have fallen back to a fairly key support area from an overbought condition, so fresh bullish news will be needed to return price action to the upside,” TFM said.

Talk of higher U.S. acres is hurting corn prices, Steve Feed of ADM Investor Services said this morning. However, U.S. corn domestic basis are firm on increase ethanol demand, feed use and export demand, Freed said.

Look for lower trade as many areas received rains and there is still rain in the forecast, Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging said this morning. However, technically, the trends for July and December corn remain higher as China continues to purchase new crop corn Uhrich said.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The corn market is consolidating and forming the right side of a “head and shoulders” in the chart, Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said, pa…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The July corn contract sold off its rally yesterday, “indicating its current resistance level,” Jim Warren of CHS Hedging said. Corn plantings…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Demand for corn still very strong with Brazil’s and China’s corn still priced high, reports Total Farm Marketing. Meanwhile, ethanol margins i…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

“Quite the price action today with most contracts finishing 20 cents above the lows with the July contract finishing unchanged,” Bryant Sander…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Basis bids for corn shipped by barge “were mostly firm” on Wednesday, as export loadings have been active, Total Farm Marketing said. There ha…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

“While the downgrade to the Brazilian crop on the May supply and demand report was not as the market expected, plenty of private analysts have…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn futures rebounded overnight from several down-days of trading, said Total Farm Marketing. “Arguably, corn prices had become technically o…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

China is continuing to “splurge” on the new crop corn, John Payne of Daniels Trading said. “Estimates for what China brings in next year are a…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Traders began the week processing the planting pace and a wet forecast. “A quick planting pace and a warm/wet forecast pressured new crop futu…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News