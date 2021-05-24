Corn futures started the overnight session lower and continued to slide to double-digit losses by this morning, Total Farm Marketing said this morning. “Corn prices, arguably have fallen back to a fairly key support area from an overbought condition, so fresh bullish news will be needed to return price action to the upside,” TFM said.
Talk of higher U.S. acres is hurting corn prices, Steve Feed of ADM Investor Services said this morning. However, U.S. corn domestic basis are firm on increase ethanol demand, feed use and export demand, Freed said.
Look for lower trade as many areas received rains and there is still rain in the forecast, Patti Uhrich of CHS Hedging said this morning. However, technically, the trends for July and December corn remain higher as China continues to purchase new crop corn Uhrich said.