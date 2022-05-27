The planting pace for corn has been a hot topic and now that we are into late May analysis is coming out about the impact of a late-planted crop, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. Consensus is corn yield has been compromised 3 to 4 bushels per acre from the original 181 BPA trend.
USDA reported 151,646 metric tons of old-crop corn was sold for export during the week that ended May 19, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. Analysts were looking for at least 150,000 tons going into the report. New-crop bookings were just 58,293 metric tons compared to 588,000 last week and 200,000 to 800,000 tons expected.