Corn futures were down overnight as the trade prepares for the 11 a.m. CT release of the Quarterly USDA Grain Stocks and Acreage report, Total Farm Marketing said in its sunrise report today.
“The results of the USDA reports will set the tone for the second half of the trading session,” The Hightower Report said today.
Rural Clima Consultancy reported that Brazil had frost from Rio Grande Do Sul to North of Sao Paulo, which hit their corn, coffee, and sugar cane growing areas. Additional frost is expected on Thursday, as temperatures look to be just as cold as today. “However, rains were reported in the areas overnight as well, which could lessen the potential damage to the crop,” Michaela White of CHS Hedging said this morning.