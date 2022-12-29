 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Corn

The corn market was weaker overnight on spillover weakness in the wheat market, said Ann Heesch of CHS Hedging. Prices drew additional pressure from renewed concerns of demand with the recent surge of COVID cases in China, despite them easing restrictions.

Talk of declining South America corn export supplies could be supportive to new U.S. corn export demand and prices, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. U.S. corn basis are firm on talk of increase China interest.

