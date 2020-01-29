The thought right now “given the monster premiums in Brazil” is they are basically out of corn to export, said John Payne of Daniels Trading. “In fact, I am hearing reports they may be looking to import corn again before their harvest begins in a couple of months.”
“Corn traded both sides overnight but continues to remain range bound,” said Michaela White, CHS Hedging. “The market seems content to continue its sideways movement.”
On the positive side, private exporters reported export sales of 124,355 metric tons of U.S. corn for delivery to Mexico during this marketing year. According to Allendale, this is the fourth export sales announcement in as many days.