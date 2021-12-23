U.S. ethanol production declined a little bit last week but is still higher than year-to-year numbers, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. Ethanol production margins are still good, but they have declined, largely because of corn prices.
There are crop concerns for competitors in the Southern Hemisphere, which have seen hot and dry conditions hurt yield potential on their first corn crop, said Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging. Ethanol demand also remains a bright spot, but commodities in general have held a mostly bullish tone entering the latter half of the month.