Ukraine corn production was lowered to 33.8 million metric tons, according to APK-Inform. This follows two new estimates from Monday at 30.0 and 33.0 from the Ukraine traders union and the Ag Ministry. USDA’s Oct. 9 estimate is 36.5. The trade will monitor production estimates of the world’s No. 4 exporter closely.
EIA ethanol production will be released on Wednesday, Allendale reported. Given virus concerns and the economy, the trade does not have high confidence about a boost in USDA’s current estimate yet. For today’s report we will be compared against last year’s 1.004 million barrels per day production rate for the same week.