Allendale says many U.S. ethanol plants “have slashed production over the past week or idled entirely as the coronavirus outbreak cut into fuel consumption and cratered margins to refine the corn-based fuel,” according to the head of a biofuel trade group. Demand is expected to decrease more in the coming weeks.
John Walsh with Walsh Trading notes “the collapse of crude has many concerned with blending rates going forward. The duration of the price plunge needs to be considered and .followed of course. In my opinion, we are in uncharted territory,” Walsh says.