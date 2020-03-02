“Corn traded higher on talk of higher domestic corn basis due to lack of farmer selling and that China may soon buy US Ag goods,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Most doubt China will buy US corn given low quality and lower Brazil and Ukraine prices but they could buy US sorghum and ethanol.”
“The weekly Export Inspections report from USDA showed corn shipments from the week ending Feb. 27 were 896,221 MT,” Barchart.com said. “That is 30,604 MT more than the same week last year. The 35.29 mln bu. shipped brought the MYTD corn shipments to 555.8 mln bu., which is 45.7% below last year’s pace but steadily improving.”