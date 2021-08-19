 Skip to main content
Corn

Yield potential for corn was above average in the far western part of top-growing state Iowa, according to scouts Wednesday on the third day of the Pro Farmer Midwest Crop Tour. While much of the state was at least abnormally dry, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, sufficient rains during the past few months boosted crop potential.

The northern region of Brazil is dry as the first corn crop begins planting, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. La Niña could dry northeastern Argentina and southern Brazil in 2022. Brazil domestic corn prices remain near $8 through March 2022.

CropWatch Weekly Update

