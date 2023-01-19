People are also reading…
“A daily sales announcement this morning wasn’t enough to pull focus away from the huge South American crop estimates that are looming over futures,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “March corn settled just below its 200 day moving average, while Dec corn fell below $6/bu.”
“Spotty rains provided some benefit to areas of Argentina yesterday,” Mark Soderberg, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Much better coverage and precipitation totals are expected with the next system tonight through the weekend. Two more rain events are expected over the next 10 days providing cumulative 2”– 4” rainfall totals.”