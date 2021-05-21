“While the downgrade to the Brazilian crop on the May supply and demand report was not as the market expected, plenty of private analysts have shaved significant yield from earlier projections,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Yet, that news may be old and the market focusing on US planting progress and perhaps more importantly recent rainfall.”
Analysts are also watching weather trends, although some rains are coming too late to help areas of Brazil in drought. “Weather looks favorable for the most part in the US and Brazil is going to get some rains that are likely too late for their drought areas,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said.