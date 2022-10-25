People are also reading…
The corn market is trading lower on “light demand” for U.S. corn and “decent” harvest progress, CHS Hedging said. Corn harvest is at 61% complete, an increase of 16 points from last week. Expect that lower trade to continue on Monday.
“Brazil export prices are lower and the spread between cheaper Brazil vs U.S. suggest Brazil corn could be imported into U.S.,” ADM Investor Services said. “There are no Ukraine export price due to talk that Russia may not extend Ukraine export corridor deal.”