Expect old crop to trade higher and new crop to trade lower today, Michaela White of CHS Hedging said. “The market continues to chatter about supply concerns and dryness in South America.”
A lack of precipitation in South America may show up on the May WASDE report, John Payne of Daniels Trading said. “If this comes to fruition, we are looking at a 14 mmt (500 mln bushels) reduction in second crop corn,” Payne said. “That loss in production will come to the U.S. which more than offsets the increases in acreage coming to the U.S. at some point this spring.”