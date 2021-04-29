 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Corn

Corn

Expect old crop to trade higher and new crop to trade lower today, Michaela White of CHS Hedging said. “The market continues to chatter about supply concerns and dryness in South America.”

A lack of precipitation in South America may show up on the May WASDE report, John Payne of Daniels Trading said. “If this comes to fruition, we are looking at a 14 mmt (500 mln bushels) reduction in second crop corn,” Payne said. “That loss in production will come to the U.S. which more than offsets the increases in acreage coming to the U.S. at some point this spring.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The market is extremely overbought and has not closed lower for 12 days in a row. “The market is vulnerable to a 15-30 cent correction at any …

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

“The corn market has been on quite the tear lately with today’s move pushing the gains in the last week for May futures up over $1.44 and Dece…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn futures made new highs overnight on follow-through after managing to shrug off lower trade on Friday and close mixed, Total Farm Marketin…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

A Reuters report is indicating Asian feed manufacturers are buying wheat from Australia and the Black Sea region for livestock rations, Michae…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

“The corn market opened lower on a bout of pre-weekend profit taking,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Losses were limited from continued…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

“Another volatile day in the corn market with a weaker start to the day, higher trend until around mid-session, then a major selloff the after…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn traded lower overnight, taking a breather after recent strength, Michaela White of CHS Hedging said this morning.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

  • Updated

Confidence that old-crop purchases by China will eventually all get shipped is fed by growing expectations that global corn supplies will tigh…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn markets were up, but traders are looking ahead to Friday’s WASDE report. “Corn finished the day in positive territory, near the highs of …

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News