“Corn futures traded most unchanged,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Managed funds are large long in corn and have added to positions after USDA Sep 1 stocks were lower than expected. Large US export program and slow US farmer selling is offering support near season highs.”
“USDA announced a large export sale for 160,020 MT of corn to Mexico,” Brugler Marketing said. “The weekly Export Inspections report showed 34.014 mln bu. of corn were shipped on the week ending October 1. That was 15.38 mln bu. above the same week in 19/20. China was the top destination for the week’s shipments with 40% of the total.”