People are also reading…
Corn markets are higher, following the rally in wheat as there is “uncertainty about this year’s corn crop,” CHS Hedging said. “Trade awaits findings from the annual corn and soybean tour that begins next week.”
Corn futures have been trading rangebound “and have been for six weeks,” Total Farm Marketing said. “The time of year suggests prices tend to move lower easier than higher. Anticipation of increased corn harvest from this time forward and little weather to affect the crop yield one way or the other suggests a defensive posture.”