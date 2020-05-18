Corn markets moved higher Monday, but a variety of factors limited gains. “The corn market traded slightly higher on a bout of short covering and strength in the crude oil market,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Gains were limited from rapid planting progress, big crop ideas (ending stocks) and weakness in the wheat market.”
“Ethanol prices are up today, but have set back over the past week or so, likely due to the fact that many plants across the country have begun to reopen or are ramping up production,” Stewart-Peterson said. “…Many areas of the country received beneficial rains over the weekend and plentiful acres are keeping new buyers somewhat hesitant.”