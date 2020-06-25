The weekly export sales report, released this morning shows 461,700 TMT of old crop and 77 TMT of new crop corn sold last week. Traders were expecting sales to be between 450 and 1,100 TMT, said Joe Barker of CHS Trading.
Corn prices have been sliding lower early this morning as scattered pop-up showers have been developing over parts of Iowa, Illinois and Indiana this morning, said Joe Barker of CHS Hedging.
However, ethanol production and use continue to increase with 263 million gallons produced last week. It was the eighth consecutive weekly increase but still 32 million gallons below the average needed to meet the USDA forecast, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors.
As ethanol production continues to rise, it should keep a near term floor in under corn at the May lows, John Payne of Daniels Trading said.