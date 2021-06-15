A decline in the weekly crop ratings (down one percentage point from last week) may have helped fund managers “hold serve in this bull market,” Total Farm Marketing said. “However, prices were unable to maintain a firm start to the overnight session and are slumping to the low end of yesterday’s trading ranges.”
Currently, Iowa is below their average rainfall by nearly 7 inches, Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging said, but rain is holding in the extended forecasts. “It is surprising to see the corn market so weak after the drop in condition ratings,” they said.