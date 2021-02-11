In new CONAB numbers for South American production, the second corn crop in Brazil saw an increase of 4 mmt, due to increased acreage, John Payne of Daniels Trading said. Much of the selloff in corn is due to “monster volume,” he said. “Yesterday was a top 25 day in volume going back to 2015. This tells me there were huge bets the USDA was going to push carryover lower on Tuesday.”
March corn stabilized well on Wednesday, “despite the bearish USDA report,” Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said. However, “the ball is in the bear camp,” Sloup said, as the market prepares for a long weekend. That could mean more long liquidation.