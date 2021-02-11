 Skip to main content
In new CONAB numbers for South American production, the second corn crop in Brazil saw an increase of 4 mmt, due to increased acreage, John Payne of Daniels Trading said. Much of the selloff in corn is due to “monster volume,” he said. “Yesterday was a top 25 day in volume going back to 2015. This tells me there were huge bets the USDA was going to push carryover lower on Tuesday.”

March corn stabilized well on Wednesday, “despite the bearish USDA report,” Oliver Sloup of Blue Line Futures said. However, “the ball is in the bear camp,” Sloup said, as the market prepares for a long weekend. That could mean more long liquidation.

Corn saw sharp losses today, drawing on yesterday’s lackluster report and today’s export sales cancellation, according to CHS Hedging. Today’s…

The WASDE report was a disappointment for the bulls since they only showed a 50 million increase to exports, said Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedg…

"U.S. ending stocks are expected to experience another haircut from ideas that the USDA could increase exports after the past weeks of decent …

The corn market traded higher on a weaker U.S. dollar, strong demand, and expectations of tightening U.S. and world stocks, according to CHS Hedging.

U.S. ending stocks for corn were pegged at 1.502 bln bushels, above the trade expectation by more than 100 mln bushels.

Estimates for Argentina’s corn crop have declined, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. The grain exchange there has pegged the crop at 46 mil…

March corn futures set a contract high overnight, achieving that five out of the last seven sessions, Joe Barker of CHS Hedging said. Expect c…

Brazilian corn yield are expected to sit at 109 mmt, John Payne of Daniels Trading said with harvest delays. “I expect by the time spring roll…

Trade estimates for corn carryout are averaging near 1.392 billion bushels compared to the last USDA estimate of 1.552. Pro Farmer’s Matthew S…

