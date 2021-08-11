“Slightly higher on lower yield ideas for this year’s corn crop and position evening prior to the USDA report,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices drew underlying support from Brazil crop concerns. There are mixed ideas for the corn crop as it has been pretty dry in the WCB while the ECB has reaped the benefits of plentiful rainfall throughout the growing season.”
“Uncertainty over impact record ECB and south yields versus below average yield in the NW Midwest has kept buyers and sellers on the sideline until more is known about US final crop,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Some feel Farmers will not sell below 5.40 but end user might buy.”