One group this week estimated U.S. 2022 corn acres near 91.5 million versus 93.3 last year. This could produce a crop near 15 billion bushels versus 15.115 billion last year leaving the key up to demand for 2022-23, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. They estimate demand near 14.575 billion which would suggest a carryout near 1.60 billion bushels.
The USDA attaché to Argentina estimates Argentina’s 2021-22 corn crop at 51 million metric tons versus the official USDA estimate of 54 million tons, said Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging. Reuters reports Argentina’s corn is 32% good-to-excellent vs 22% last week.