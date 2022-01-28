 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Corn

Corn

One group this week estimated U.S. 2022 corn acres near 91.5 million versus 93.3 last year. This could produce a crop near 15 billion bushels versus 15.115 billion last year leaving the key up to demand for 2022-23, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. They estimate demand near 14.575 billion which would suggest a carryout near 1.60 billion bushels.

The USDA attaché to Argentina estimates Argentina’s 2021-22 corn crop at 51 million metric tons versus the official USDA estimate of 54 million tons, said Kevin Stockard of CHS Hedging. Reuters reports Argentina’s corn is 32% good-to-excellent vs 22% last week.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Cattle producers in Alberta, Canada are facing feed shortages after last summer’s drought and the Canadian Pacific Railway is struggling to me…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The corn market traded lower on beneficial moisture in South America over the weekend, according to CHS Hedging.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

There are some that estimate that South America may have loss 20 million metric tons of corn due to dryness across most of Argentina and South…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn markets are trading stronger as wheat continues to trade well, Richard Plackemeier of CHS Hedging said. “Strong wheat trade and concerns …

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

There are continued concerns about Ukraine exports if Russia invades, Total Farm Marketing said. “Technically, corn prices are overbought whic…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

“Ideas are that corn exports could improve should Russian/Ukraine situation get to the point of disruptions of corn shipments from Ukraine,” A…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

France’s use of E85 ethanol blend fuel rose by 33% in 2021, according to Richard Plackemeier of CHS Hedging.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

The corn market played a game of tug-o-war with support from soybeans and pressure from lower wheat prices, according to CHS Hedging.

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

HIS Markit expects U.S. corn acres to reach 90.4 mln for 2022-23 in an updated estimate. If realized, that would be a nearly 3 mln acre dip ye…

Iowa Farmer Today

Corn

Corn starts the final day of 2021 ¼ to 1 cent per bushel lower. The sell off yesterday brought the front months back below $6 per bushel with …

